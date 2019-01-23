Shots fired at a Richmond County deputy

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Shots were fired at a Richmond County deputy, during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
It happened around midnight after a deputy stopped a white SUV with a white female driver'and 'white male passenger inside.
Now the sheriff's office is asking for your help to identify and locate the white female driver and white SUV.
Richmond County investigators urge you to give them a call if you know or see the woman in the photo above. You can reach them at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.
