Richmond County deputies seek man wanted for battery

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to look for the man in the photo above. He goes by the name “Breeze."
The sheriff’s office says he’s wanted for questioning, on battery and making terroristic threats and acts, after an incident a few weeks ago on Mike Padget Highway.
The sheriff's office says he is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Authorities encourage you to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information on his whereabouts.
