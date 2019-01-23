Much warmer than yesterday with scattered showers throughout the WFXG viewing area.

(WFXG) -A warm front will lift north of the forecast area today ahead of an approaching cold front.
The cold front will move through the area late tonight and early Thursday morning. High pressure behind the front will dominate Thursday and Friday. A weak cold front will move through Friday night, reinforcing the high pressure over the area through the weekend into early next week with slowly moderating temperatures. The next cold front will approach on Tuesday.
