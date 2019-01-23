Florida man wants back $1.4 million comic collection stolen from his storage unit

BOCA RATON, FL (WPBF/Hearst/CNN/Gray News) – A Florida man is trying to get back his $1.4 million comic book collection.
Randy Lawrence owned roughly 455 issues of Batman and Detective Comics dating as far back as the 1930s.
The 58-year-old said he began collecting the comics when he was six.
“I haven’t had a vacation in, like, 25 years, because all my money’s been going into making this collection as special as it is,” he said.
The comics were stolen from Lawrence’s unit at a storage facility in Boca Raton. The thief or thieves apparently came in through the ceiling.
Meanwhile in Arizona, Philipp Weisbauer of Royal Palm Beach, FL, was arrested after authorities said he tried to sell a handful of Lawrence’s books for $97,000.
Weisbauer is facing charges of theft and trafficking in stolen property in Arizona.
Lawrence said he just wants his comics back, and that he’s willing to help Weisbauer to get them.
“He’s now there, and that case is now going to come first before Florida. So, I really don’t know where we stand as far as that,” Lawrence said. “But you know, again, if I can help him out in Arizona, I’ll get on a plane and I’ll fly out there. And I will say whatever needs to be said to a judge so that hopefully Philipp can tell the person that has the rest of these books to give them back."
