Doctor’s Hospital the latest to partner with Jessye Norman School of the Arts for the Painted Piano project

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Doctor’s Hospital is the newest recipient of a painted piano, with the seventh piano that has been installed across the CSRA, as part of the Jessye Norman School of the Arts Painted Piano Project.
The project is about bringing arts to the community and getting people more involved. Gary Dennis, Executive Director for the school, said, “We have to take some responsibility for the community, so putting a little bit of color, a little bit of music in the community is our opportunity to contribute a little.”
Doctor’s Hospital said they were excited to partner with the school to bring this to the main lobby and brighten people’s days. Hetal Thakore, Medical Director of the inpatient program, said, “You have to have a connection with the community, of course, to be able to help it so I think it only strengthens the relationship with the community.”
Every piano is meant to be played, and people are encouraged to do so. If you see one around town, feel free to enjoy it.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.