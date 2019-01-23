Construction begins on I-20 at state line

CSRA (WFXG) - Starting Tuesday night, the process begins to widen and improve I-20 over the Georgia/South Carolina State Line. It’s a 3-year-process that will cost around $100 million but drivers we spoke to say it’s much needed.
For the next several weeks they’ll be working overnight to start the process of this 3-year plan. Between 60,000 and 70,000 cars travel through here daily, which certainly add’s to the wear and tear of this over 50-year-old bridge.
“In the rush hour time, it’s getting bad. Bumper to bumper, you can’t make it no time." Arthur Ward travels through I-20 from Georgia to South Carolina & back frequently. He says the lane expansions are much needed. “It would make a world of a difference during rush hour traffic.”
Georgia Department of Transportation is taking the lead of this 3-year, $100 million project that drivers hope can decrease traffic on both sides. The project will widen lanes on I-20 by Riverwatch Parkway to Exit 1. It’s also going to reconstruct the more bridges at the Augusta Canal and Savannah River.
“They’re going to be boring down on various spot. There’s going to be left lane closures, left shoulder closures on both sides of the roadway.” Kyle Collins with GDOT says by expanding the 2 lanes to 3 lanes, it can allow traffic to move faster especially when there are accidents. “If there is a crash or an incident emergency response personnel will be able to get that safely out of the roadway to deal with it and open the lanes up to traffic much faster.”
That’s something Ward says he can fully appreciate during the evening commutes. “Much needed and much well spent money.”
Later this year and early next year you’ll be able to see it taking form. For the next several weeks, while driving through here during the night, slow your speed and expect the unexpected: lane shifts and lane changes.
We have an exact time schedule of when crews will be out in our previous story. This $100 million project is being paid for by a mix of State & federal funding. Collins says GDOT is paying for approximately 60% of it while SCDOT is handling the remaining 40%.
