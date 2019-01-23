Bobby Jones Walmart shoplifting suspect sought

MARTINEZ, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying 2 shoplifting suspects.
The theft happened between 1 a.m. and 1:50 a.m. on Jan. 22. The suspects pictured in this article are suspected of cutting the rear door lock in the garden center of the Walmart on Bobby Jones Expressway and leaving with 2 televisions, valued at $996. The suspects fled in what appears to be a dark-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser.
If you have any information about this crime or believe you can identify the suspects, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
