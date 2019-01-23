Board of Education approves Columbia County school rezoning

COLUMBAI COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - It’s official. More than 90 Columbia County students will be attending a new school next year. After months of planning and re-planning, the school board and parents are on the same page about easing overcrowding.
In a matter of minutes, the Columbia County Board of Education unanimously approved a school re-zoning proposal. That means dozens of Euchee Creek Elementary School Students will now attend North Harlem Elementary. Eight hundred students are already enrolled in the new school, scheduled to open in August.
“Euchee Creek having 9 portables in a growing area. So we’re going to be able to give some relief to Euchee Creek with approximately 94 students to be able to go to the new North Harlem Elementary.” Assistant Superintendant Penny Jackson says Both Harlem and Grovetown are seeing steady growth. “Although we’re relieving them of 100 students, they might get those hundred back just from growth over the next few years.” She expects the transitions to be very smooth
“The administration at Euchee Creek and North harlem will start reaching out to those families that are affected and they will give them all the information they need for registration and it’ll be exciting times.” Jackson says students will be proud to attend the large, beautiful school that houses state of the art technology and equipment.
