Augusta water bills sent out with doubled charge

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Some Augusta water customers may notice their bills are unusually high for the month of January.
According to the city, a group of water and sewer bills for customers in the area between Deans Bridge Rd. and Windsor Spring Rd. around Tobacco Rd. Customer’s $17.25 base charge was effectively doubled for this bill.
The city is working with the billing software vendor to determine the cause of the error and to make corrections. Customers will receive a corrected bill before their due date. If customers pay their bill with the incorrect amount before receiving the updated bill, the extra amount will be credited to their account.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.