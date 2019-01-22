Increasing Clouds later this afternoon

(WFXG) -Cold high pressure ridging into the forecast area this morning will shift off the coast today. Moisture will increase in the veering east to south flow on the backside of the offshore high and ahead of a cold front tonight and Wednesday.
There will be increased cloudiness and spotty areas of light rain late tonight and Wednesday. The front will be in the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning and showers will occur. High pressure following the front will dominate Friday.
