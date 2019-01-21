Richmond County 2-month-old found dead at babysitter’s home

ALBANY (WFXG) - A 2-month-old child was found dead at a babysitter's home in Richmond County.
That’s according to the county coroner’s office.
Eziah Elari Collier was found dead on the couch by his babysitter last week, hours after his mother dropped him off at her neighbor’s home on Hines Street.
According to a release from the coroner, Eziah was left with the babysitter’s 11 year-old as she slept upstairs. The release said Eziah’s mother dropped him off on Wednesday January 16th around 7-7:30 p.m. His body was found around 3:00 a.m. He was pounced dead an hour later.
The boy’s body is being sent to GBI for autopsy. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office are investigating. The Department of Family and Children Services has been notified.
