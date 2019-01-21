Blood pressure medication recalled for trace amounts of cancer-causing material

(CNN) - Eight lots of a certain blood pressure medication have been voluntarily recalled after testing found impurities.
Prinston Pharmaceuticals announced Friday they were recalling one lot of Irbesartan tablets and seven lots of Irbesartan HCTZ tablets.
The company said the medication contained unacceptable levels of nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA), a likely carcinogen.
According to the company’s website, NDEA is a substance that occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes and has been classified as a probable human carcinogen.
The ingredients were manufactured by Zheijiang Huahai Pharmaceuticals in China.
Since July, the factory has been linked to several recalls of regularly-prescribed blood pressure drugs.
In a statement, Prinston Pharmaceutical said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to
the recall.
However, the company said patients should contact their pharmacist or physician on alternative treatment options before returning their medication.
