What does Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy mean to you?

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Monday, January 21st 2019 is MLK Day and there are events happening across the CSRA to honor the late civil rights activist, humanitarian and visionary.
Starting at 7:30 a.m., the Alpha Chi Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated is hosting a Unity Breakfast at the Augusta Marriott Hotel located on 2 10th Street. Paine College president Dr. Jerry Hardee is the keynote speaker.
Limited tickets are available at the door, and doors open at 7:15 a.m.
The United Way of the CSRA will be creating hygiene packs to distribute to the homeless as part of its MLK Service Day project starting at 9 a.m. This is a closed event, however, if you’d like to help, donate toiletries to Bell Terrace Presbyterian Church Monday between 9:30 a.m. and noon. The organization is also accepting donations at its office Tuesday, January 22nd between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
The M.L.K. Observance Committe, CSRA will hold its 33rd annual Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. It will take place at noon at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, located at 1714 Olive Road, featuring keynote speaker Rev. Dr. Cynthia Hale and songs by the Augusta Chorale.
In Swainsboro, the annual MLK day parade will start at the 4-H Clubhouse located on 324 Pratt Avenue at 1 p.m. A closing ceremony behind the Emanuel County Board of Education will immediately follow the parade.
We found out what Dr. King means to some here in the CSRA.
“As an educator, Martin Luther King has brought all of us together. He has allowed us to do different things, such as go to school and get an education. We just have to want an education. So, now it’s time for us to really live his dream,” said Natalie Hudson.
Martin Luther King Day is the first federal holiday honoring an African American. It was signed into law by President Ronald Regan in 1983 and first celebrated in 1986.
