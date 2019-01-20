What does Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy mean to you?

The United Way of the CSRA will be creating hygiene packs to distribute to the homeless as part of its MLK Service Day project starting at 9 a.m. This is a closed event, however, if you’d like to help, donate toiletries to Bell Terrace Presbyterian Church Monday between 9:30 a.m. and noon. The organization is also accepting donations at its office Tuesday, January 22nd between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.