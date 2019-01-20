CSRA federal workers get help from Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

CSRA federal workers get help from Family YMCA of Greater Augusta
Family YMCA of Greater Augusta offering to suspend membership dues for federal employees (Jasmine Anderson)
By Jasmine Anderson | January 19, 2019 at 7:33 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 7:33 PM

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - If you or your family are impacted by the government shutdown, the YMCA of Greater Augusta is here to help. Federal employees who are members will have their monthly dues suspended until the shutdown is over.

All you have to do is show your federal identification at one of the 10 branches.

“They can still come in and use our facilities, which we feel is important this time of year, because people are making lifestyle changes and choices. And we wanted to give them access to the Y without any financial burden," said John Garrard, Membership and Marketing Directgor for the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta.

That saves up to $50 or more depending on the plan you have. Even if you’re not a member, just show your federal identification to get a free day pass.

Garrard said this aligns with the organization’s mission. He said the Y was inspired by other YMCA locations across the country offering this to its members.

If you or your family have been impacted by the partial federal shutdown, please bring in your federal identification to...

Posted by Family YMCA of Greater Augusta on Friday, January 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.