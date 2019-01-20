Colder and drier air takes over Sunday

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Showers with embedded downpours continue pushing east across the CSRA overnight, exiting the area before sunrise. Cloud cover sticks around at sunrise with temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Cloud cover clears in the afternoon with highs only in the lower 50s. 30s then return during Sunday evening, with lows just below freezing Monday morning. Wind chills will be in the 20s to start of MLK Day with highs only in the 40s. We’ll have another freeze Tuesday morning with highs in the lower 50s. We are back near 70 on Wednesday with rain moving, lingering through Tuesday morning.