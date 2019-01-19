One person dead in single car crash on Johnston Highway

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - A single vehicle crash on Johnston Highway has claimed the life of 33 year old, Adam Rozovich.
According to the Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, Rozovich was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa north on Johnston Highway at a high rate of speed when he left the right side of the road, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.
He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Carlton says he was pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple body trauma at approximately 11:00 pm. Toxicology is pending.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the incident.
