Microchip reunites a local family with their pet after 7 years

NEW ELLENTON, SC (WFXG) - One local family was reunited with their lost pet after over half a decade. Microchip technology made it possible after the dog showed up to a vets office an hour and a half away.
Seven years; a long time for a pet to be missing. Amanda Aiken and her family thought they’d never see their dog Rose again after the day she ran off. “She got out the door that morning when I was taking my daughter to school and I had a phone call and said they had my dog. I went to the house that said they had my dog and they said they had let her go, and I never saw her after that.”
Until three weeks ago when a vet in Columbia, South Carolina called her and said they had Rose.
"It didn’t even click at first because, 7 years goes by.” Even after all that time, Rose’s microchip led the vet to her owner. “I will never not get another animal microchipped because of that, because you never know.”
The technology leads to reunions like this all the time.
“I’ve had multiple cases where pets have been brought in for an exam, a procedure and we scan them and find out they’re microchipped." Recently, Dr. Berkshire at St. Francis Animal Hospital said a microchip helped a hurricane evacuee get their cat back. She said she’s never seen a case where a pet had been missing as long as Rose. “It’s mind boggling and it’s very exciting, but it’s a real testament to the value of having a permanently identified pet with a microchip.”
Even though Rose wasn’t taken care of like she should have been, Aiken says she’s glad to have her back. “She wasn’t in the best condition, she was malnourished, had some bed sores and heart worms. I don’t know if she was dropped off or she escaped wherever she was but i went and picked her up and here she is."
Aiken says she’s just as sweet as before. “She’s the same loving, caring dog that she has been.”
If your pet has a microchip, vets say to make sure you keep your contact information with the chip updated so you and your pet can be reunited if they ever get lost.
