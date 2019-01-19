Judge denies lesser sentence man convicted in Chaps Ln. stabbing death

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Back in 2016, a brawl on Chaps Ln. in Augusta led to the death of 18-year-old Demajhay Bell, who was stabbed in the neck.
Twelve people were arrested for that deadly fight. His friend, Demetrius Harris, Jr. was convicted of killing him in the hysteria of the fight. Harris was sentenced to 15 years confinement in 2018.
Harris appeared in court Friday, where his attorney asking the court to consider a lesser term. Jude Annis denied that motion, citing a sentencing agreement Harris signed that waives any modification to the sentence.
