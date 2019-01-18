Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress, report says

(CNN) – Sources in a new BuzzFeed report said President Donald Trump directed his former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress.
The news site says the information came from two federal law enforcement officials.
The officials said Trump instructed Cohen to tell lawmakers that talks about building a Trump Tower in Moscow ended months sooner than they really did.
CNN could not independently corroborate the story.
BuzzFeed also says Trump supported a plan to negotiate the project face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 2016 campaign.
Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s attorney, said in response: “If you believe Cohen, I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge.”
The report says special counsel Robert Mueller learned from multiple sources that Trump directed Cohen to lie.
Those sources include witness testimonies, internal emails, texts and other documents.
Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the Moscow project, and he’s now cooperating with the Mueller probe.
