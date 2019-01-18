Super blood wolf moon Sunday night

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The only lunar eclipse of 2019 will be visible Sunday night, Jan. 20, 2019.
The “super blood wolf moon” turns the moon red for about an hour around midnight Sunday night as the moon passes behind the Earth.
Gary Senn, director of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken, explains how a lunar eclipse is different from the solar eclipse seen locally in August 2017.
“If it is night time during a lunar eclipse, everybody on the night side of the Earth can see it, and it lasts much longer. Our solar eclipse, if you were right in the middle, was around 4 minutes. A lunar eclipse is over an hour.”
You can view the lunar eclipse safely at home without any special glasses.
If you’d like to get a closer look, USC Aiken will have telescopes and binoculars outside the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center Sunday night. Click here for more details.
