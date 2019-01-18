'I have a gun’: Woman scares armed teens away from daughter’s home

"I HAVE A GUN! YOU BETTER GET BACK, GET OUT! I HAVE A GUN!" Watch this woman scare off a group of criminals who broke into a house in Pueblo. Police were able to arrest one of the suspects. If you have any info on this crime please call (719) 553-2538. https://www.kktv.com/content/news/Pueblo-elementary-school-placed-on-secure-perimeter-for-police-activity-504454051.html