Former Bamberg County teacher is being investigated for assault on a student

According to the schools statement, Stewart was hired in 2012, and hasn’t been on school grounds since the incident. Stewart was put on administrative leave the day after the incident, according to the school board. Their statement says they scheduled an appointment to discuss the incident with the teacher, and kept him on administrative leave through Christmas break. Stewart turned in his immediate resignation when schools reopened on January 7, according to the school board. The school board’s statement reads, in part, “We regret that this incident happened and wish only the best for the student and his family moving forward.”