Events celebrate MLK around the CSRA

CSRA (WFXG) - Celebrations are happening all over the CSRA today, and all weekend long, to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Here’s a look at some of the local events celebrating the historic civil rights leader’s life.
Happening Friday afternoon - January 18
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration
12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Maxwell Performing Arts TheatreAugusta University - Summerville Campus2500 Walton Way, Augusta, GA, 30904
Paine College, Augusta University, and Augusta Technical College will all come together to celebrate Dr. King's legacy.
The event's keynote speaker, Monti Washington, will lead conversations about diversity and how it impacts everyone everyday.
Happening Saturday afternoon - January 19
Augusta's Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Downtown Augusta on James Brown Boulevard
The parade lineup starts at 11 a.m. at Dyess Park
Our very own Jay Jefferies will be the Grand Marshall of the parade
The Augusta Chapter of the NAACP and the City of Augusta are hosting the event.
This year's National NAACP theme for the event is "To Know the End is to Embrace the Beginning."
Happening Saturday evening - January 19
MLK Banquet
Stating at 6:00 p.m.
Vanderhorst CME Church
639 Main St, Thomson, GA 30824
First Alert Meteorologist, Jay Jefferies, will be the master of ceremonies.
The event is open to the public.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students
