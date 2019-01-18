Events celebrate MLK around the CSRA

Martin Luther King, Jr.
January 18, 2019 at 11:04 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 11:30 AM

CSRA (WFXG) - Celebrations are happening all over the CSRA today, and all weekend long, to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Here’s a look at some of the local events celebrating the historic civil rights leader’s life.

Happening Friday afternoon - January 18

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Maxwell Performing Arts TheatreAugusta University - Summerville Campus2500 Walton Way, Augusta, GA, 30904

Paine College, Augusta University, and Augusta Technical College will all come together to celebrate Dr. King's legacy.

The event's keynote speaker, Monti Washington, will lead conversations about diversity and how it impacts everyone everyday.

Happening Saturday afternoon - January 19

Augusta's Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Downtown Augusta on James Brown Boulevard

The parade lineup starts at 11 a.m. at Dyess Park

Our very own Jay Jefferies will be the Grand Marshall of the parade

The Augusta Chapter of the NAACP and the City of Augusta are hosting the event.

This year's National NAACP theme for the event is "To Know the End is to Embrace the Beginning."

Happening Saturday evening - January 19

MLK Banquet

Stating at 6:00 p.m.

Vanderhorst CME Church

639 Main St, Thomson, GA 30824

First Alert Meteorologist, Jay Jefferies, will be the master of ceremonies.

The event is open to the public.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students

