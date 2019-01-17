Women reportedly followed at Grovetown Walmart

“Whenever that happens and we get a report like that we’ll look into it, we’ll pull the video from whichever store it happened at, see if we can identify the person.” Though many people are posting similar experiences on social media, that may or may not be true, Staff Sergeant Tom Digsby with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Investigations says, it’s up to them to make that decision. “But we can’t let a hoax whether it’s a popular hoax or a unique one, we can’t look at that, we have to look at every situation that’s reported individually and determine whether or not anything happened.”