Temporary road closure at Evans Towne Center

EVANS, GA (WFXG) - Columbia County wants to inform drivers in the county about a temporary road closure in Evans Towne Center.
The closure will affect the road that runs parallel and adjacent to the South side of Evans Towne Center Park, starting at Evans Towne Center Blvd. to the back of Evans Plaza Shopping Center. The road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, weather permitting.
If you approach a work zone, slow down and allow extra distance between vehicles. Remember to watch for advanced warning signs and obey road crew flaggers. You may want to plan to take an alternate route.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.