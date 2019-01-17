Slight chance of showers late this afternoon

(WFXG) -A chance of showers, mainly after 4pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Expect increasing mid-level cloudiness today ahead of a fairly fast moving upper level disturbance that will move through late today and this evening.
The weakening, positively-tilted nature of the disturbance along with a fairly dry atmosphere is expected to only provide a chance of light rain showers, mainly late day into early tonight, with rain totals only up to a few hundredths of an inch expected. Lingering mid-level cloudiness expected tonight, along with some wind, should preclude fog development.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.