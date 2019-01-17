Oak Park fire chief arrested for theft

OAK PARK, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the Oak Park fire chief for theft.
Willie Herman Williamson, 39 years old of Vidalia, was arrested Thursday, Jan. 17 and charged with 1 count of theft by taking. On Oct. 2, 2018, the GBI was requested by the Oak Park Police Department to investigate alleged misuse of city fuel funds. Oak Park’s police chief, Gerald Price, noticed a large amount of fuel being charged by the fire department.
An investigation revealed that Williamson allegedly used the fire department’s card to fuel up his personal vehicle between Apr. 2017 and Sept. 2018.
