Local boy wins ASPCA Kid of the Year Award after working to save over 1300 dogs

Roman’s mother says it all started when he saw homeless puppies outside of PetSmart. It was right before Roman’s birthday, and he decided that he wanted people to donate to the animal shelter than buy him gifts. At that point, his mom says she started getting involved and taking him to the shelter. There, they would ask to play with the dogs that had been kenneled the longest, and would take videos with the dogs to post on social media. Roman explained, “We actually make videos for their adoption. The video is giving information about the dog." His reason behind making the videos is simple. “I believe they deserve more than a life in the kennel,” he said.