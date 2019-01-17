Armed robbery suspect wanted in Augusta

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect.
Mark Neal Crawford, Jr. is wanted for multiple armed robberies. Crawford is known to frequent hotels in the Augusta area. Be cautious if you see him. He’s believed to be in possession of an unknown make and model gun. He is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Crawford’s whereabouts, please contact any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020.
