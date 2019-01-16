Sprint Foods to acquire Greg’s Gas Plus stores

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Sprint Food Stores announced Wednesday that will be acquiring 10 Greg’s Gas Plus locations. That will go into effect Jan. 28, 2019. By acquiring the new stations, Sprint Food Stores will grow 50%, giving them 30 stores in the CSRA.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community and our loyal customers for supporting Greg’s Gas Plus the past 30 years. We are certain Sprint will continue our tradition of supporting the community,” said Greg’s Gas Plus owner Greg Kenrick. “I am thrilled our employees will get to become a part of the Sprint Family.”
“We are very excited to be starting the new year with such amazing growth,” said Andy Jones, president and CEO of Sprint. “These are great stores, which are that way because of the knowledgeable and friendly associates. Our team at Sprint is working to make the transition smooth and seamless not only for Greg’s associates but also for his customers.”
Sprint Food Stores employs 250 people and plans on keeping all Greg’s Gas Plus associates employed under the new brand.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.