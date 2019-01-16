‘The Situation’ begins prison sentence for tax fraud

(CNN) - "The Situation" is in prison.
Mike Sorrentino, who starred on “Jersey Shore” from 2009-12, began an eight-month sentence for tax fraud on Tuesday at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in New York.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to tax evasion and concealing income last year.
After his prison stint, Sorrentino must still complete two years of supervised release.
He must also pay a $10,000 fine within 30 days and complete 500 hours of community service.
On Facebook, he posted his address so fans could send letters, and on Instagram posted a picture of himself wearing a t-shirt with a picture of himself and the words “Free Sitch."
According to the Associated Press, the address Sorrentino posted indicates he’ll serve his time at a minimum-security satellite camp.
His Instagram story featured support from “Jersey Shore” castmates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who wrote “Sending love to my brother today!!! We love you!!!!” and Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who tweeted, “#FreeSitch.”
Jennifer “JWoww” Farley also commented on his Instagram post, saying “Love you Mike.”
His wife, Lauren Sorrentino, wrote: “Strongest man I know. Love you honeys, see you soon.”
