GRAPHIC: Man stabs wheelchair-bound woman 116 times, police say

MILWAUKEE (WITI/CNN) - A Milwaukee man has been accused of stabbing a woman in a wheelchair more than 100 times.
WARNING: Readers may find some details in this story disturbing.
One neighbor attempted to help the woman who left a bloodied wheelchair behind.
"You wouldn`t expect something like that to happen to such a nice lady,” said Yvonne Lytge, who heard her neighbor Debbie Lynch struggling inside her apartment Friday. "I started pounding on the door and she said ‘backdoor.’ "
Lytge ran to the backdoor, where she witnessed Lynch trying to fight off her attacker.
She said the wheelchair-bound 62-year-old was already bleeding.
"I couldn`t get the door open. I tried.” She said. “I was pounding and kicking. I tried to get in there. I wanted to help her."
Lytge said she went to get her brother and called police when the suspect ran off.
Officers later arrested Kehinde Afolayan, 31, in connection to the stabbing. Police said Lynch was stabbed 116 times.
She died of her injuries.
"I never seen him coming. I never seen him leaving. I have never seen him before," Lytge said.
Family and faith were the foundation of Lynch`s life.
She was a loyal member of Oak Creek Assembly of God for nearly 40 years.
"She wouldn`t harm anybody and she was so soft spoken," Lytge said.
Lytge wishes she could have done more for the neighbor who she said touched so many lives.
"I always felt like she was such a nice lady. She wouldn`t harm anybody," she said.
The suspect faces one count of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.
He has not cooperated with authorities.
