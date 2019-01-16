Community & Family demanding answers in death of 12-year-old Melquan Robinson Jr

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -
On Tuesday, Family & Friends of Melquan Robinson gathered at the Augusta - Richmond County Commission Building demanding answers. The 12-year-old was electrocuted at Fleming Park last October when he touched a fence.
Pastor Angela Harden says for the past 3 months, there’s been no communication between city leaders & people in the community.Last week, another woman came out saying she was shocked at the same park back in the early 1990′s.
“The reports show many children & adults have been electrically shocked at Fleming park for decades and it’s been kept from the community and swept under the rug. Today, we are demanding the rug to be moved,” she says.
Mayor Hardie Davis & Commissioners couldn’t say much because of the legal process but did say this.
“I will be more proactive communicating because I will get the information real time moving forward. As soon as I’m able and prepared to say something to the community about what’s happened, I will do just that along with the other members of this body,” says Mayor Davis.
His family says they hope his death is the last death like this at a city park.
“To have to go into a new year, missing Christmas with my son. This has been the worse feeling ever, the worst thing I can possibly go through,” says his mother, Chinnika Jackson.
“It’s very hard every day just to even think about it,” says Melquan Robinson Sr.
October 15th 2018. The day that changed the lives for a community and for the family of 12-year-old Melquan Robinson Jr. He was practicing with his football team where he touched the fence and was electrocuted.
“We’re going to find out the exact cause of this. We’re going to find out who’s responsible and we’re going to hold them accountable,” says Rob Register, Attorney representing the family.
“We are not as a city hiding, ducking or moving away. We are moving proactively to try and find all the answer’s so it doesn’t happen to anybody’s child,” says Mayor Davis.
Since this happened, several more people have come forward saying they were shocked at the same park. But more inspections have taking place at all parks in Augusta - Richmond County.
“My son is the only one that died. I feel like he’s going to change lives, Nothing else is going to happen to anyone else,” says Jackson.
And now this family believes Melquan’s legacy will forever change Augusta moving forward.
“If my son didn’t die and if he just got shot, it probably would have been something else that would have gotten swept under the rug. I think that my son dying, it was a wake up call to the whole community,” says Chinnika Jackson.
Register says his legal team and the city been in communication. He says it’s been a collective effort to find out who was negligent in this unfortunate death and how to move forward.
“In the most simple terms & I’m not an electrical engineer. There was a wire that came into contact with the metal pole that caused an electrical current in the area where Melquan happened to be standing near the fence & that led to him being electrocuted,” he says.
As more details become available, FOX 54 will continue to update you. Mayor Davis is also looking into implementing a safety task force.
It’s to make sure the city is taking the right steps to inspect these facilities and make sure the inspections happen on a consistent basis.
