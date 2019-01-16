Columbia County School Rezoning Moving Forward

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Columbia County Schools is moving forward with the rezoning plan involving Euchee Creek and North Harlem elementary schools after months of planning, listening to comments and revising.
The original plan, proposed in November, would impact over 300 students at 11 different schools. It was revised a few weeks later, after parents and students expressed to the school board that they were not happy with the idea. The revised plan came out in the middle of December, and would impact 94 students between 2 schools. That is the plan that is moving forward.
Major growth in the area of Columbia County around Euchee Creek and Harlem lead to the building of a new North Harlem Elementary School. 94 students will be transferred from Euchee Creek Elementary to North Harlem Elementary next school year, when the new school is set to be completed.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.