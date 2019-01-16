Armed robbery suspect wanted in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection to an armed robbery in Richmond County.
On Dec. 29, the suspect pictured in this article reportedly robbed the Walmart on Wrightsboro Rd. in Augusta. If you have any information about this robbery or are able to identify the suspect, please contact Inv. Caleb Lee at 706-821-1096 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020.
