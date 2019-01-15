Silicon Valley apartment rented to cats for $1,500 a month

SAN JOSE, CA (KGO/CNN) – A Silicon Valley landlord couldn’t be happier with his new tenants.
“They don’t drink, they don’t smoke, they don’t play loud music,” David Callisch said of Louise and Tina, two cats living in the 425-square-foot studio behind his home.
Callisch was planning to use the space – which is outfitted with a bathroom, sink and TV – for Airbnb. But his friend’s daughter was leaving for college, and with her father moving, she needed a place for her pets.
"I don't have that high standard of like, ‘Wow, my cats need a whole house to themselves,' but that's just kind of how the cards worked out," said Victoria Amith, the cats’ owner.
Amith’s father pays the $1,500-a-month rent.
Once word got out that the apartment was rented for cats, the criticism rolled in.
The Bay Area is in the midst of a housing and homelessness crisis. Many feel the apartment could be used for people.
"We’d much rather have people in here that could actually use the place, but like I said, it's so small and there's not much use for it," Callisch said.
Amith said it won’t just be her cats using the apartment.
"I stay in there sometimes, my dad will stay in there sometimes,” she said. “So, you know, it's a shared little space."
Amith is a freshman and hopes to take the cats once she moves off campus. Until then, Louise and Tina must abide by their lease.
Copyright 2019 KGO via CNN. All rights reserved.