River of liquid chocolate spills near AZ highway after truck crash

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (CNN) – A chocoholic’s dream turned into a nightmare on an Arizona highway Monday.
It's been described as a "river of chocolate" flowing near Interstate 40 in Flagstaff.
Forty-thousand pounds of liquid chocolate spilled out after a truck transporting it rolled over.
It looked a bit like a scene out of Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory.
Police say the truck was carrying 3,500 gallons of chocolate that was held at a temperature of 120 degrees. That made sure it stayed in liquid form.
Officials say no one was injured in the wreck.
