R. Kelly accused of threatening and intimidating alleged victim

(CNN) – R. Kelly is facing new heat in the scandal surrounding him.
One of Kelly’s accusers says he threatened and tried to intimidate her.
"Mr. Kelly, you will soon join the ranks of Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein," said attorney Gloria Allred, who’s representing Faith Rodgers, the accuser.
Allred claims that Kelly retaliated against Rodgers after she filed a lawsuit against the singer in which she accused him of sexual abuse, false imprisonment and knowingly infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease.
Allred also claims Kelly threatened to reveal what he alleges are details of Rodgers’ sex life, and that he posted private photos of her.
Rodgers is one of several women who spoke out in the Lifetime documentary series “Surviving R. Kelly.”
The series details a long list of allegations of abuse, predatory behavior and pedophilia against the singer.
Kelly’s lawyer said the documentary is filled with false allegations.
But the series has prompted calls for authorities to investigate Kelly, for his record label to drop him and for fans to boycott his music.
Protesters both for and against Kelly rallied in the streets outside his Chicago studio on Saturday.
Kelly has always denied any wrongdoing on his part, and he hasn’t been found guilty of any crimes.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.