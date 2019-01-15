Lack of sleep linked to cardiovascular disease, study says

(CNN) - If you’re not getting at least six hours of sleep, you’re more likely to see plaque building up in your arteries, according to a new study.
Plaque puts you at risk not just for cardiovascular disease but for Alzheimer’s, dementia and more.
Tufts University looked at nearly 4,000 Spanish men and women.
Researchers found those who slept fewer than six hours were 27 percent more likely to have that plaque buildup.
It's even worse if you wake up frequently during the night.
You can read more about the study in Monday’s journal of the American College of Cardiology.
