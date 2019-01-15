Peaks of sunshine is in the forecast today

Otherwise, weak surface low/inverted trough feature to slowly slip south in a weak low level flow regime. Residual low level moisture which has been trapped under an inversion for a couple of days remains in place. Will expect this cloud cover to slowly lift and erode this afternoon. Another upper disturbance will roll through this evening with little impact. Though some slightly drier air expected to work in today, enough low level moisture may remain in place to provide some fog opportunities late tonight/early Wed morning dependent on any cloud cover.