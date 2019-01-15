Mild winter could cause problems for spring peach crop

TRENTON, SC (WFXG) - The mild weather this winter could end up having an impact on this year’s peach crop. Peaches and other fruit trees require a specific number of “chilling hours” below 45 degrees to bloom and produce fruit in the spring.
The area is running about 100 to 200 chilling hours behind schedule as of mid-January.
UGA Extension Agent Campbell Vaughn isn’t worried about catching up but says he is worried about another late freeze.
“If we get really warm things will really start putting out and if thing start to bloom and you get down below 28 degrees - that’s kind of our sticking point on that - 28 degrees will knock the flowers off and you’ll lose the peaches,” said Vaughn.
A late freeze in 2017 came just as many area peach trees were blooming, causing millions of dollars in damage.
