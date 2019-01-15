3 deputies shot while serving warrant in TX

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (Gray News) - Three deputies were shot while serving a narcotics search warrant at a home Monday night, KOSA reported.
The deputies were executing the warrant at about 9:30 p.m. when the target opened fire.
One suspect - possibly the subject of the search warrant - was killed inside the home, likely by deputies returning fire. Another suspect was taken into custody, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said.
All three deputies were listed in fair condition and expected to recover. Two received wounds to their legs, and one deputy’s mouth was grazed by a bullet, Griffis said.
He expressed thanks that the deputies’ wounds in the incident were relatively minor, saying “the good lord was looking out after our guys tonight."
Authorities were searching the area for a possible but unconfirmed third suspect, but they said the public is not in danger at this time.
Several law enforcement agencies, including the Odessa Police Department and the Texas Rangers, are assisting in the investigation.
The crime scene was expected to be active for several hours, as authorities awaited a second search warrant to enter the home where the shooting happened.
