Burke County High School coach charged with sexual battery

WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) - Travis Thomas, a coach for the Burke County Schools, was arrested on Monday, January 14, 2019 on one count of felony sexual battery after complaints were lodged against him and an investigation was conducted. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, the complaints involved a juvenile.
The initial report was made directly to the sheriff’s office without notification to the school system. They notified the Burke County School System, and the school system immediately placed Thomas on administrative leave.
The investigation is ongoing and according to the sheriff’s office, additional charges may be issued in the immediate future.
“Upon opening the investigation, the school system immediately suspended Thomas and cooperated fully with investigators," said Lewis C. Blanchard, Chief Deputy for the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. "The Sheriff’s Office and School System work diligently to ensure the safety and welfare of all students; we work together to make sure any complaint lodged is fully and properly investigated.”
According to the district’s website, Thomas was a science learning specialist at Burke County High School and was also the Director of Football Operation for the Burke County High School football program. Burke County High School made it to the second round of the Georgia High School Association football playoffs in 4A this past fall.
FOX 54 will provide more details as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.