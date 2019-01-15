Allendale students raffling off grill that was built from scratch

ALLENDALE, SC (WFXG) - Students in the welding class also at Allendale High created a charcol grill from scratch as well. The class allows the students to earn a welding certification at the end.
The grill they made is being raffled to anyone living in the community and the proceeds help out the welding class. One student he talked to didn’t think it would be possible to do this in only 4 weeks.
“It was important because I grew up working but I never built a grill. I was cutting grass,” says Kamren Washington.
The raffle tickets are $10 each. If you’re interested in buying a raffle ticket, contact Allendale County School District.
Contact 803-584-2311.
