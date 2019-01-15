Allendale Students helped build a car from scratch

ALLENDALE, SC (WFXG) - Students in the Automotive-Tech class at Allendale High have a lot to proud of. They built a car from scratch for a competition.
6 schools were given $5,000 to build it and they had to incorporate used parts from at least 10 different cars.
When they students finished it later last year, they took it to the competition in South Carolina.
Out of the 6 cars, they had one of the two only working cars. These students & teacher call it an experience they’ll never forget.
“It makes us feel special. That teachers care about us and we can do anything we put out mind to,” says Gary Robinson & Anderson Walker.
“I feel like it was a good challenge for the students. It was a good experience. You’ve got to see every aspect of the car from the break system to the transmission,” says John Priester.
The Instructor says he’s hoping they can get involved with it again for a new batch of students.
