Warrants: SCDC employee charged with having sex with an inmate inside dorm, another sent sexual photos to inmates

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Three South Carolina Department of Corrections employees has been charged in various crimes, with two of them being sexual in nature, according to warrants released by the department.
Tiffany Rochelle Chandler-Starks was arrested for misconduct in office at Perry Correctional Institution. According to warrants related to her arrest, Starks is accused of sending sexually-explicit photos and videos to inmates. The incident happened on or around Nov. 23, 2018.
Cheryl Huggins was arrested for sex/first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate of a correctional facility and misconduct in office at Evans Correctional Institution. According to two warrants, Huggins allowed an inmate to “kiss her and have intercourse briefly inside” inside his prison dorm in December 2018. She also sent the inmate “numerous” text messages and pictures of herself to the inmate over the course of two months.
Lester Charles Smith II was arrested for prisoner contraband/furnishing or attempt to furnish prisoner and misconduct in office at Ridgeland Correctional Institution. The warrants allege that Smith attempted to smuggle tobacco inside the prison for “ill-gotten gains.” On Jan. 12, 2019, Smith was caught attempting to bring in four large sealed packages hidden under his seat with approximately 700 grams of tobacco inside.
The South Carolina Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest the burden of proof is still on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.
