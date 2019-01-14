Updates to ‘Welcome to Georgia’ signs causing traffic delays

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is updating ‘Welcome to Georgia’ signs at I-20 and I-520 at the South Carolina state line Monday morning.
One lane is expected to be closed at various times Monday morning starting at around 8:30 a.m for equipment setup. It is unclear how long the lane closures will last.
The signs are being updated to change the governor’s name form Nathan Deal to Brian Kemp. Kemp is set to be sworn in as Georgia’s 83rd governor Monday in Atlanta.
