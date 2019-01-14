Grovetown gets new K9

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - After months of fundraising, the Grovetown Police Department finally has a new K9 unit.
Neo will replace the squad’s old K9, Krieger, who had to retire after he stopped hunting. The department was able to purchase the new pup after getting donations from family members, a GoFundMe, and community businesses.
In the meantime, GPD was using K9s from other departments in the area. Neo and his partner Officer Rambo are completing their training in Savannah.
They will graduate Feb. 1 and are excited to come back and start their job.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.