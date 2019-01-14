Chilly start to the work week

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Cloud cover sticks around overnight with temperatures falling into the lower 40s early Monday morning. With a little wind, it will feel more like the upper 30s, so dress warm before heading out the door! Cloud cover dominates the day with highs only topping out near 50 degrees.
Upper 30s are back Tuesday morning followed by low to mid 30s and partly cloudy skies during the afternoon.
Wednesday will be the coolest morning out of the work week, with low in the mid 30s at sunrise. A warm up follows, with highs in the lower 60s during the afternoons of the second half of the week. There’s a slight chance of rain on Thursday, but rain is likely this weekend, specifically Saturday night into Sunday. Much cooler air follows this front, arriving Sunday into Monday.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
