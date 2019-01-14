3 children die after getting trapped in freezer in north Florida

SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL (WCTV/Gray News) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of three children after they were found inside a freezer.
The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call Sunday evening, reporting three children were found not breathing. When emergency personnel arrived, family members were performing CPR.
Efforts to resuscitate the children were unsuccessful.
“The three children, ages 1, 4, and 6 years old, were playing outside in the yard, when for unknown reasons they climbed inside of a chest freezer that had recently been brought to the residence,” a Facebook post from the SCSO said.
“When they opened the chest freezer, they discovered all three children inside of it not breathing and began resuscitative efforts and called 911.”
This happened when an adult female who had been watching them went inside to use the bathroom, according to the sheriff’s office. When the woman returned and couldn’t find the children, she woke up another woman to help before she found them in the freezer.
Authorities don’t suspect foul play in the case.
“An after-market hasp had been installed on the lid in order to secure a padlock on it,” the Facebook post said. “It is believed at this time that when the children entered the freezer and the lid closed, the hasp fell shut, trapping the children inside. There was no padlock on the freezer.”
Florida’s Third Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office will review the case. The Florida Department of Children and Families also has been notified.
